Kurt Okraku urges License C coaches to keep ‘updating’ themselves

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has challenged the participants of the CAF License C Coaching course to keep refreshing themselves with modern trends in the game.

He was present at The Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram as the third batch of the CAF License C Module II Coaching course reached its conclusion on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.



This course was a sequel to Module I, and was under the guidance of the experienced Director of Coach Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and some GFA/CAF Instructors.



The participants were exposed to team management, player development, tactics, strategies, and other critical areas of coaching.

"This course has laid a strong foundation for your coaching journey," the president told the thirty participants.



"But remember, the game of football never stops progressing. Keep updating yourselves, embrace new methodologies, and stay ahead of the game," he added.