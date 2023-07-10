0
Kurt Okraku wants collective efforts to protect Ghana football brand 

Kurt Okraku.jpeg FA President Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has reiterated the need to protect the nation’s most enjoyed sporting discipline (football) to prevent it from destruction.

Okraku expressed his displeasure over leaked GFA documents and warned that appropriate action would be taken against the perpetrators, urging all stakeholders to collectively join hands in ensuring a solid brand of Ghana football.

During his address at the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress held at the KNUST Great Hall on Monday, July 10, Okraku emphasized the collective efforts made by himself and his Executive Council in reviving the status of the sporting discipline before he took office in October 2019.

Okraku stated, “I’m not interested in destroying the brand, Ghana football. If I indeed you love Ghana football you should be interested in building the brand and not to be destroyed. When we took over, this brand was badly damaged.”

The Congress also saw Kurt announce a 50% discount for ex-footballers who have plans to venture into coaching also $200,000 into the Catch Them Young Referee Development Policy.

