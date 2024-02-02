Sports

Sports
2

Kurt Okraku will go after him right now - Social media users react to Kobbie Mainoo's goal against Wolves

Kobbie Mainoo Xx Kobbie Mainoo

Fri, 2 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has received high praise after scoring a stunning match-winning goal in Man United's dramatic win over Wolves on February 1, 2023.

Mainoo rescued all three points for Manchester United at the Molineux with an incredible solo goal in the 97th minute in a 4-3 win over Wolves.

Football fans hailed the 18-year-old for the marvellous goal and above all for his talent.

Some believe he is the future of the Reds and has the potential to become one of the greatest talents produced by the club's academy.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians claim Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku would be planning a meeting with Kobbie Mainoo due to the player's Ghanaian roots.

Manchester United almost threw away a two-goal lead in the game before Mainoo won the game at the death.

The Reds led 2-0 at halftime with goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Wolves got themselves back in the game in the second half after Pablo Sarabia reduced the deficit from the spot. Scott McTominay restored the two-goal lead but two late goals by Kilman and Pedro Neto tied the game with Neto's goal coming in the 95th minute.

The game was seemingly ending in a draw before Kobbie Mainoo happened.

Checkout the reactions below















EE/EK
