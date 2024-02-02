Kurt Okraku will go after him right now - Social media users react to Kobbie Mainoo's goal against Wolves

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has received high praise after scoring a stunning match-winning goal in Man United's dramatic win over Wolves on February 1, 2023.

Mainoo rescued all three points for Manchester United at the Molineux with an incredible solo goal in the 97th minute in a 4-3 win over Wolves.



Football fans hailed the 18-year-old for the marvellous goal and above all for his talent.



Some believe he is the future of the Reds and has the potential to become one of the greatest talents produced by the club's academy.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians claim Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku would be planning a meeting with Kobbie Mainoo due to the player's Ghanaian roots.



Manchester United almost threw away a two-goal lead in the game before Mainoo won the game at the death.

The Reds led 2-0 at halftime with goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.



Wolves got themselves back in the game in the second half after Pablo Sarabia reduced the deficit from the spot. Scott McTominay restored the two-goal lead but two late goals by Kilman and Pedro Neto tied the game with Neto's goal coming in the 95th minute.



The game was seemingly ending in a draw before Kobbie Mainoo happened.



Checkout the reactions below





Remember the name Kobbie Mainoo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/xFEymk73cL — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) February 1, 2024

????️ "Wonderful to see!"



Erik ten Hag says he's been surprised by just how well Kobbie Mainoo has taken to life at the heart of his Man Utd team ???? pic.twitter.com/P1Uq5Iyt36 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2024

Kobbie Mainoo!!



What a player ???? pic.twitter.com/NcZdUorVIU — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 1, 2024

Wow you all need to watch this Kobbie Mainoo winning edit ???? pic.twitter.com/0HQuhP81zz — Kara (@UTDKara) February 2, 2024

When someone asks me how many times I've watched the Kobbie Mainoo goal in the last few hours.pic.twitter.com/T5zjSCjztp — M???? (@Mo_utdred) February 2, 2024

A moment Kobbie Mainoo will never forget ???? pic.twitter.com/XQxluPcx7Z — Premier League (@premierleague) February 1, 2024

when Southgate meets Kurt Okraku at Mainoo’s house tomorrow morning ???????? pic.twitter.com/o3eeuhzTCM — Emmanuel Tate (@ballonstagger) February 1, 2024

????Excl: GFA President Kurt Okraku in the coming days will send a delegation to go to the UK and convince Manchester United’s wonderkid Kobby Mainoo to play for Ghana Black Stars



[source: Laproka Laproka] pic.twitter.com/DU7A24O3lL — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) February 1, 2024

???? Kurt Okraku after watching Kobby Mainoo against Wolves — Je suis Abdul Rauf ????‍☠️ (@nassamu_) February 1, 2024

EE/EK