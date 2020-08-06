Kurt Okraku will maintain his GFA presidency for the next four years - Takyi Arhin

Click for Market Deals →
Former CEO of Eleven Wonders, Takyi Arhinm believes that Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku will maintain his Presidency when the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) brings their final verdict on the case between the association and Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer.
The tribunal was expected to announce the outcome of what has been a prolonged challenge, having rescheduled the date of their ultimate decision from July 17 to August 4.
Palmer dragged the national football's governing body to CAF over the displeasure of being "unfairly" disqualified from the GFA's presidential election in October last year.
But according to Takyi Arhin, Kurt Okraku will maintain his status as the GFA president when the final verdict is released on September 1.
"Nothing will change," Takyi Arhin said. "Kurt Okraku will maintain his status as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) when CAS finally release the verdict.
"We have all seen the good works Kurt Okraku is doing and I am convinced the status quo will remain the same," he added.
