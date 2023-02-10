0
Menu
Sports

Kwabena Agyapong calls for government involvement in selection of GFA President

Kwabena Agyapong NPP Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong says government must play a role in the choosing of GFA Presidents to ensure accountability.

Mr. Agyapong believes the decoupling of government from football cannot be right.

He told Asempa FM: “The government represents communities and uses the nation’s money to build stadia and fund national teams. President Kufuor chose Ben Coffie as Chairman of GFA and he appointed Nyaho Tamakloe with no objections from FIFA.

“Those days government will nominate two people. Then we will go to Congress and select one. So every Chairman knew they were accountable to the people. Today, it is taken over by people who don’t account to anybody”, he added.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry