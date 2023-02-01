8
Kwabena Anane joins Hearts of Oak

Dda Kwabena Anane has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the phobians

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak have acquired the services of a new striker who will join the club for the rest of the 2022/23 season.

Kwabena Anane has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the phobians and will help fortify the team's attacking force.

An official statement from the club read in part: “Welcome to the Phobia family, Kwabena Anane,”

The phobians will be without the services of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and have also dispensed off with the services of Junior Kaaba and are light in attack.

Poster boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has joined Swiss side FC Zurich while Kaaba's contract has been mutually terminated.

Hearts of Oak are currently second on the Ghana Premier League log and are keen to clinch the title.

