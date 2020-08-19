Sports News

Kwabena Owusu features as Qarabag FK thrash FK Sileks in UCL

Ghanaian forward, Kwabena Owusu

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu made his debut appearance in the UEFA Champions League in Qarabag FK 4-0 win over FK Sileks on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old climbed off the bench in the 72nd minute to replace Abdellah Zoubir as Qarabag FK sealed a convincing victory at the Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium.



The hosts took an early lead in the 11th minute through Romero Jaime before Wilde-Donald Guerrie doubled their advantage in the 40th minute.



After the recess, Guerrier bagged his brace in the 51st minute before Mahir Emreli made it 4-0 ten minutes from stoppage time.

Owusu joined Qarabag from Spanish team Cordoba and has made five appearances for the Azerbaijani giants.



Qarabag’s huge win gives them the advantage to advance to the next level of the qualifying rounds as they eye qualification into the group stage of UEFA’s elite competition.

