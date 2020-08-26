Sports News

Kwabena Owusu included in Azerbaijan Premier League 'Team of the Week'

Black Meteors striker, Kwabena Owusu

Ghana forward, Kwabena Owusu has been named in the ‘Team of the Week’ of the Azerbaijan Premier League after excelling for his side Qaraba FK over the past weekend.

The Black Meteors goal poacher joined the Azerbaijan giants earlier this year after partying ways with Spanish outfit CD Leganes to give them a squad boost.



On the opening weekend of the Azerbaijan Premier League on Saturday, August, 22, Kwabena Owusu earned a starting role for his team to help them fight for 3 points against Sabah FK.



The attacker who was deployed by his manager as a winger managed to impress and finished the game with one of the best ratings by any player from both teams.

In the end, a brace from Mahir Emreli handed Qarabag FK a deserved 2-0 win at home to merit all 3 points.



Today, Kwabena Owusu has been included in the Azerbaijan Premier League ‘Team of the Week’ for Matchday 1 for his stellar performance for his club.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.