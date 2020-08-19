Kwabena Owusu makes Champions League debut in Qarabag FK’s impressive win

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu made his Champions League debut on Tuesday, helping Qarabag FK to secure an impressive win over Macedonia side FK Sileks
Owusu was a second-half substitute in the match that finished 4-0 in favour of the Azerbaijani club, who have qualified for the second qualifying round.
Jaime Romero scored the first goal for the host followed by two goals from Wilde-Donald Guerrier with Mahir Emreli adding the last goal
The 23-year-old came on in the 72nd minute for Abdellah Zoubir to mark his first-ever champion league appearance.
Owusu joined Qarabag in January from Spanish side CD Leganes. His move was motivated by European football and he has achieved it.
