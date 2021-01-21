Kwabena Owusu plays full throttle in Qarabag’s 2-1 win against Sabah

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu and his teammates

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu lasted the entire duration of Qaraba? A?dam FK's 2-1 win over Sabah on Thursday, January 21, 2021. afternoon.

The Black Stars asset has enjoyed his first season with the team in the Azerbaijani top-flight league and continues to impress whenever he is called into action.



Today, the forward earned a starting role to play for Qarabag when they made the trip to the Alinja Arena to take on the matchday 14 opponent.



Playing a key role to help the team, Kwabena Owusu dazzled with his performance as the visitors cruised to a massive win on the road.

In the first half, a strike from Rahil Mammadov ensured that Qarabag went into the break with the lead.



Although Kevin Koubemba will score to draw level for Sabah in the 60th minute but a strike from Mahir Emreli in the 72nd minute sealed that 2-1 win for Qarabag.