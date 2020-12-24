Kwabena Owusu scores brace as Qarabag beat Zira in Azerbaijan

Kwabena Owusu was in action for his club

Ghanaian striker, Kwabena Owusu, was the hero as Qarabag earned a 3-2 comeback victory against Zira in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Thursday.

The 23-year-old scored two goals as Qarabag won the pulsating encounter 3-2 at home.



Zira looked to be heading for victory following strikes by Agabala Ramazanov and Lazar Dordevic in the 2nd and 47th minutes respectively.



But Qarabag staged a stunning comeback with Owusu heavily involved. Forward Mahir Emreli halved the deficit on 58 minutes.

Owusu equalised with a fine finish in the 83rd minute before scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute.



The win ended Qarabag's run of two games without victory as they stayed at the summit for the league.



The brace means Owusu has scored five goals in 11 league games this season.