Kwabena Owusu scores brace as Qarabag beat Zira in Azerbaijan

Ghanaian striker, Kwabena Owusu, was the hero as Qarabag earned a 3-2 comeback victory against Zira in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Thursday.
The 23-year-old scored two goals as Qarabag won the pulsating encounter 3-2 at home.
Zira looked to be heading for victory following strikes by Agabala Ramazanov and Lazar Dordevic in the 2nd and 47th minutes respectively.
But Qarabag staged a stunning comeback with Owusu heavily involved. Forward Mahir Emreli halved the deficit on 58 minutes.
Owusu equalised with a fine finish in the 83rd minute before scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute.
The win ended Qarabag's run of two games without victory as they stayed at the summit for the league.
The brace means Owusu has scored five goals in 11 league games this season.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Kwasi Okyere Wriedt’s second half strike secures point for Willem II against Ajax
- How Ghanaian players fared in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup
- Tariq Lamptey: Ghana target on his early exploits with Brighton & Hove Albion
- Majeed Waris injured as Strasbourg suffer heavy defeat to PSG
- Ghana captain Andre Ayew speaks on handling leadership pressure at club and country
- Read all related articles