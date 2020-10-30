0
Menu
Sports

Kwabena Owusu scores for Qarabag in Europa League defeat against Villarreal

Black Stars Striker, Kwabena Owusu.jpeg Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu

Fri, 30 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu scored for Qarabag in their 3-1 loss against Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October, 29.

Owusu broke the deadlock for the Azerbaijani giants in the 78th minute following a cagey first half which ended in goalless.

Qarabag could not protract their slim at the Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium as Villarreal rallied to pip them 3-1.

Owusu was replaced by Tural Bayramov in the 89th minute of the game.

He has scored three 3 goals in his 8 appearances for Qarabag FK so far this term.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: