Kwabena Owusu scores for Qarabag in Europa League defeat against Villarreal

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu scored for Qarabag in their 3-1 loss against Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October, 29.

Owusu broke the deadlock for the Azerbaijani giants in the 78th minute following a cagey first half which ended in goalless.



Qarabag could not protract their slim at the Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium as Villarreal rallied to pip them 3-1.

Owusu was replaced by Tural Bayramov in the 89th minute of the game.



He has scored three 3 goals in his 8 appearances for Qarabag FK so far this term.