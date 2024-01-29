Kwabena Poku wins 7th Captain One Major championship

File Photo

Source: Ken Odeng Adade, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian professional golfer, Kwabena Poku stood tall among over 100 golfers to be crowned winner of this year’s Captain One Invitational Charity Golf Championship which ended at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Kumasi-based golfer, recorded 146 points (73 on each day) to walk away with the giant trophy, a cash prize of GHC8000 as well as a medal after the two-day event.



He beat closest contender Jibril Kasim on comeback to win the ultimate prize, as Kasim also recorded 146 points (71 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday) to clinch the second position to walk away with GHC5000, a medal and a trophy while Bismark Ntiedu Dapaah settled for the third position also with 146 points (69 and 77 on Saturday and Sunday respectively). Dapaah also took home GHC3500 cash, trophy and medal for his efforts.



Speaking after the event, excited winner Kwabena Poku admitted that the competition was tough but had to work hard in order to win the ultimate.



“I am excited to emerge as the winner as I played against some of the best golfers in the country including Vincent Torgah, last year’s winner Craig Tandoh and Maxwell Owusu Bonsu but had to do my best,” he stated.



He thanked the sponsors and President of Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah for their efforts while looking forward to winning other competitions this year.



The President Mr Appiah on his part, said they were happy to organize another successful event with the competition on the highest level after parading the top of the ranks from professional to amateur in the country.

He said, people were motivated to join the championship, which arguably was one of the best in terms of prize money and organisation.



“We look forward to seeing the first female winner of the competition. Unfortunately the ladies were not in their numbers this year but certain they would be available next year to give the men a run for their money,” he stated.



He commended the winners and all golfers for demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and quality at all times.



He urged corporate bodies to come on board to support lift the event to the highest level and support the orphanages under the Kid’s project and ultimately develop golf in the country.



Mr Appiah expressed appreciation to sponsors including Servaco PPS, Run on Time Engineering, 3K Logistics and Construction, Mosak Photography, Flo Polo Designs, RK Cliste, PEEW-Williams Engineering Services, Kinkubi Solutions, Smart Procurement and Logistics, Web@Hand as well as other golf clubs for the support.