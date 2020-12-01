Kwabena Yeboah appeals to President Akufo-Addo for bus for SWAG

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah

Source: SWAG Ghana

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah has appealed to the Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah to use his high office to prevail on the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo provide the Association with a decent means of Transportation.

Delivering his speech at the 45th MTN-SWAG awards at the Swiss -Spirit Alisa Hotel, Mr Kwabena Yeboah said having blazed the trail of Sportswriting in Ghana Over a half-century, mobility has been a major debility to executing their mandate, and believes only a more decent means of transportation can help alleviate this plight.



"My lordship, permit me to state an age-long debility and prostration of the Ghana Sports Writers Association of Ghana. The absence of a reliable vehicle to ease the transportation of members for events and programs". The SWAG president addressed members at the event.



"On this special occasion, may I urge my very good friend the Hon. Minister for youth and sports Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah to use his very good office to prevail to our sports-loving President to consent to our humble request".

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana was formed in 1968 having existed through all Governments of Ghana while providing meaningful sports content, and aiding the development of Sports in Ghana.



SWAG is noted for highlighting, and joining forces with various state institutions to churn the course of Sports development, and has seen some of its members right to the high office of Ministers of State.



The SWAG awards, a scheme that celebrates the achievement of Sports memb and Women in Ghana is the longest existing awards in Ghana running for 45 years.

Source: SWAG Ghana