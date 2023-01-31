8
Kwabena Yeboah bemoans Ghana's lack of legacy projects after four World Cup appearances

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah, says it is a travesty that Ghana cannot boast of one single legacy project, despite participating in four FIFA World Cups since 2006.

He said for all the monies invested by the government to qualify the Black Stars for the World Cup, there must be something tangible to point to as a direct benefit from those appearances.

Kwabena Yeboah noted that the GFA must put the monies from the World Cup to good use instead of sharing them among management members.

Speaking at the 47th SWAG awards, Kwabena Yeboah said it is very heartbreaking that there is no legacy from Ghana's four appearances at the World Cup.

“Isn’t it really sad that in our four World Cup appearances we cannot boast of any major legacy with the FIFA money much of which was shared among players,” the veteran sports journalist stated.

According to him, “We certainly have to take a second look at paying as much as $100,000 to some management members of the GFA.”

Black Stars management committee members were reported to have received $100,000 as appearance fees for the 2022 World Cup along with the players and technical team.



