Kwabre East MP, Ashgold CEO hunt for football talents in Ashanti Region

Nana Kwasi Darlin (in white) performing the official launch

Renowned football administrator Nana Kwasi Darlin has teamed up with the Member of Parliament for Kwabre East Francisca Oteng Mensah to unearth football talents in the Ashanti Region.

To achieve this purpose, a new football reality show dubbed Next Football Star was on Friday outdoored in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.



The event which saw a blend Ashanti culture and football was graced by dignitaries including Adontenghene of the Manponteng traditional, actor Yaw Dabo and officials from the Ashanti Regional Football Association.



Addressing guests at the event, Nana Kwesi Darlin said he was elated that after a decade and half, his dream of football reality show is coming to fruition.



He could not be more grateful to Adonko Next Level Energy Drink and the Angel Group of Companies for their support in actualizing his dream.



The experienced football administrator promised to use his network in Europe and other parts of the globe to give opportunity to the young players who will be discovered by the program.

Revealing the format of the show, Nana Darlin stated that a tournament will be held in the Kwabre East District after which twenty-three players will be selected for the main show which will be hosted in Kwabre East Constituency.



Like every reality show, there will be evictions which will be based on popular votes as well opinions of highly-qualified football coaches and scouts.



Whiles in the house, the players will have access to world-class training facilities and also have trials with some European clubs.



The Adontenghene of the Mampong Traditional Council who represented the Mampong chief assured the organizers of support from the council.



As a sign of goodwill, he announced the intention of the council to gift free land to the organizers to aid the successful staging of the tournament.