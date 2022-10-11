Kwadwo Asamoah, 4 top Ghanaian players who excelled in Serie A

A photo of 5 top Ghanaian players who excelled in Serie A

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, ended his football journey as the African player with the most appearances in the history of the Italian Serie A.

Being the most successful Ghanaian player to have played in the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah was highly celebrated and praised for his immense contribution toward the development of Ghana football.



Kwadwo Asamoah enjoyed six years filled with honours at Juventus winning the Serie A six times and the Coppa Italia four times.



The 33-year-old also added three Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13.



As Kwadwo Asamoah hangs his boots to continue his career as a football agent, GhanaWeb takes a look at the four other Ghanaian players who starred in Serie A.



Sammy Kuffuor - AS Roma

After ending his illustrious career in the German Bundesliga with giants Bayern Munich, Samuel Osei Kuffour joined AS Roma in the summer of 2005.



During his stay in Serie A, the Ghanaian football legend made 31 appearances for Roma in his debut season but spent the two other seasons on loan at Ajax and Livorno.



Stephen Appiah - Juventus



The next on our list is former Black Stars captain Stephen Leroy Appiah, who was a star boy in Serie A.



Stephen Appiah spent eight years in the Italian top-flight league playing for Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Juventus, Bologna, and Cesena.

He won the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, and Serie A in the 2004/2005 season before joining Turkish giants, Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2005.



Sulley Muntari



He is the 4th most successful Ghanaian player to have ever played in the European major leagues.



Sulley Muntari is also one of the few players who got the opportunity to play for both Inter Milan and AC Milan.



He won the Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions each. Sulley also won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2010.

Kevin Prince Boateng



Kevin also spent much of his playing career in the Serie A and played with Sulley Muntari at AC Milan.



The former Black Stars midfielder played for Genoa, AC Milan, Fiorentina, and Sassuolo before going to the Serie B to play for AC Monza in the 2020/2021 football season.



He won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana.



