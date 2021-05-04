Kwadwo Asamoah, Muntari among Africa's greatest Serie A winners

Kwadwo Asamoah won six league titles with Juventus

Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Ghana midfielder rebuilt his career after failing to make the grade at Tottenham Hotspur, and ultimately enjoyed two stints with AC Milan.



He was arguably at his best during the 2010-11 season, when he won the Italian title and the Italian Super Cup with the Rossoneri.



Boateng is currently back in Italy with Monza, having won La Liga with Barcelona.



Medhi Benatia



Rarely has an African centre-back enjoyed as many years at the pinnacle of the European game with genuine giants as Benatia did during his time with AS Roma, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Indeed, it was something of a surprise when he bowed out of the top level relatively prematurely when he signed for Al-Duhail of Qatar in 2019.



After back-to-back German titles with Bayern Munich, he would go on to win a trio of Serie A championships while on the books of Juventus…it could have been more.



Kwadwo Asamoah



No African player has achieved more success in Serie A than Asamoah, who won six league titles during his glittering tenure with Juventus.



Admittedly, injuries limited his progress in several of those campaigns, but when fit, Asabob played a key role for the Old Lady and was influential in some of their most memorable domestic successes.

He’s currently with Cagliari, having initially signed for Internazionale after leaving the Old Lady.



Sulley Muntari



The tenacious midfielder enjoyed spells with both Milan clubs—AC and Internazionale—but it was with the Nerazzurri that he enjoyed the finest spell of his career.



Signed by Jose Mourinho following the ex-Chelsea boss’s failure to recruit Frank Lampard, Muntari would go on to win the Champions League with Inter in 2010.



In that same season, he clinched his second Italian title, and would go on to win a host of other silverware with the Lombardy heavyweights.

George Weah



Has Africa ever produced a player quite as special as Weah?



The goal that the Liberia President scored against Verona for Milan was the kind of miraculous effort that few of his peers could match.



Weah remains the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or, although it’s a fair criticism that his club career—certainly in Italy—didn’t yield as much silverware as his talent deserved.



Samuel Eto'o

Not only is Eto’o one of Africa's finest frontmen, but one of the world's greatest all-time strikers.



The Indomitable Lion spent a brief time at Real Madrid, but enjoyed greater success at Barcelona, where he won two Champions Leagues, three La Ligas, one Copa del Rey and four other Spanish Cups.



A move to Internazionale brought further success under Mourinho, and Eto’o would add another Champions League title to his records haul with the Nerazzurri in 2010.