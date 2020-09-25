Kwadwo Asamoah: Two ways his situation gets resolved

Ghanaian player, Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah is not part of the plans of the Nerazzurri for the new season, the midfielder has not played for Inter Milan since October 29.

A knee injury kept him away from the field for several months, the full-back despite having resumed training with the team is still out of the plans of coach Antonio Conte.



The first way is the contractual termination with severance pay and mini-indemnity in favor of the Nerazzurri club, even if at the moment the management has not received any offers.

Secondly is agreeing a deal with Cagliari, Turin, Sampdoria or Benevento who are rumoured to be hot on the heels of the player and will likely contact La Beneamata for a possible negotiation.



These are the only things that will see Inter and Asamoah separate. His contract with the Milan-based club runs till June 2021.