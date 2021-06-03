Kwadwo Asamoah could solve Trabzonspor's left wing problem

Kwadwo Asamoah, Former Cagliari player

Transfer activity continues in Rabzonspor. Coach Abdullah Avcı made a general assessment in his statement the previous day and explained his goals and transfer expectations. One of them was left wing. And a claim came from the Ghana press for that region.

It has been written that 32-year-old Kwadwo Asamoah, whose contract with Cagliari has expired and whose testimonial has expired, may be transferred to Trabzonspor. It was emphasized that the experienced name is also ready for a new challenge.



The burgundy blues had parted ways with Kamil Ahmet Corekci, Hosseini, Marlon, Baker and Afobe for the new season and transferred Gervinho from Parma and Bruno Peres from Rome.

B and C plans were prepared according to the transfer status of Ugurcan Cakır and Caleb Ekuban to Europe. While movement is expected on Caleb Ekuban in the coming days, Ugurcan's performance in EURO 2020 will be expected. The successful goalkeeper will largely transfer to Europe.



The current market value of Kwadwo Asamoah, who played for Cagliari in 9 games last season and has a midfield feature, is around 2 million euros.