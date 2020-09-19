Kwadwo Asamoah deemed surplus to requirements at Inter Milan

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah has been deemed surplus to requirements by Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, FootballMadeInGhana can exclusively report.

The Nerazzurri are working to sell him in the ongoing transfer window, but they have also opened talks for the termination of the contract.



The 31- year-old has just one year left on his deal at the San Siro.

Asamoah has been a fringe player since the arrival of Conte, and was largely a peripheral figure throughout last season.



He has been linked with a move to Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

