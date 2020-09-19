Kwadwo Asamoah deemed surplus to requirements at Inter Milan

Sat, 19 Sep 2020 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah has been deemed surplus to requirements by Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, FootballMadeInGhana can exclusively report.
The Nerazzurri are working to sell him in the ongoing transfer window, but they have also opened talks for the termination of the contract.
The 31- year-old has just one year left on his deal at the San Siro.
Asamoah has been a fringe player since the arrival of Conte, and was largely a peripheral figure throughout last season.
He has been linked with a move to Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Tariq has a good attitude - Curnow
- Mohammed Salisu to make his debut after October's international break - Southampton boss
- Wim Kieft believes Myron Boadu will be a hit at PSV
- Graham Potter vows to help Tariq Lamptey to reach his potential
- Jordan Ayew and other African players to watch this weekend
- Read all related articles