Kwadwo Asamoah demands €1 million, two year deal to join Sampdoria

Kwadwo Asamoah made only 11 appearances across all competitions last season

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is demanding a €1 million and a two year deal to join Italian outfit Sampdoria after parting ways with Inter Milan, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 31-year-old mutually agreed to part ways with the Nerazzuris last week, allowing him to become a free agent and join any club of his choice.



Asamoah was close to joining Sampdoria on transfer deadline day after opening negotiations with the club, but a deal was not struck as the window closed.



However, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm talks are still on-going with the player stating his demands.



Sampdoria are yet to agree to his request, but it is clear a deal would be reached before the end of the week.

The ex-Juventus defender rejected offers from England and the United States to stay in Italy, where he has played his entire professional career.



Meanwhile, should a deal be reached, he would be joining former teammates Candreva at Sampdoria.



Kwadwo Asamoah made only 11 appearances across all competitions last season for Inter Milan.