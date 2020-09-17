Sports News

Kwadwo Asamoah joins Inter preseason amid uncertain future

Kwadwo Asamoah joined his teammates as they went through some rigorous training sessions

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has started preseason training with Europa League runners-up Inter Milan despite reports linking him with a move away.

The wing-back joined his teammates as they went through some rigorous training sessions on Wednesday.



The 31-year-old is considered surplus to requirement at the club, following the arrival of former Manchester City defender Alexander Kolarov.



Asamoah has not featured for the club since December 2019, due to injuries and poor form.



Manager Antonio Conte was forced to bring in Ashley Young from Manchester United in the winter transfer window as a replacement for the Ghanaian.

Meanwhile, Asamoah is on the radar of Turkish giants Fenerbache and Galatasaray, who are hoping to secure his services in the summer transfer window.



According to reports in Italy, the nerazzuri's have also began a process of terminating Asamoah's contract with a year left.



Kwadwo Asamoah joined the San Siro outfit from Juventus in 2018, after six years at Juventus and four seasons at Udinese.

