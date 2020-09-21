Kwadwo Asamoah linked with a move to Sampdoria

Inter Milan defender, Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan defender, Kwadwo Asamoah has emerged as a transfer target of Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Ghana international joined the Nerazzurri club in 2018 after spending as many as 6 years playing for Serie A record-holders Juventus.



Though he enjoyed a fairly good campaign in his first season, the last term finished as one he will want to quickly forget.



What started as a happy reunion with former boss Antonio Conte finished with inadequate playing time at Inter Milan as a result of several injury setbacks he suffered.

Now not in the plans of the God-father, Kwadwo Asamoah is understood to be on his way out of the club this summer.



According to information picked up from Italian media outlets, the versatile player who can play in a midfield role is being looked at by Sampdoria.



The club wants to strengthen for the 2020/2021 football season and believes the acquisition of the former Udinese man will provide a major squad boost.

