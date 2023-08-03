Kwadwo Asamoah pays tribute to Gigi Buffon after Italy icon announces retirement

Asamoah played with Buffon at Juventus

Former Ghana international and ex-Juventus player, Kwadwo Asamoah, has paid heartfelt tribute to his former teammate Gianluigi Buffon, following the legendary goalkeeper's retirement from football at the age of 45.

Asamoah and Buffon had shared the pitch at Juventus on numerous occasions during their time together.



The retirement announcement by the veteran goalie led Asamoah to express his admiration and respect on social media.



Taking to Twitter, the former Ghana star wrote, "Thanks for showing us what true leadership means. Enjoy your retirement Gianluigi Buffon."



Buffon brings an end to a 28-year career that saw him lift the World Cup in 2006 along with 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and Ligue 1 with Paris St-Germain.



He ends his career where it began in 1995, at Parma, now a Serie B club.

Buffon, who had a deal with Parma until 2024, made 19 appearances last season as he struggled with injuries.



Kwadwo Asamoah himself announced his retirement from football in October 2022 at 33.





Thanks for showing us what true leadership means. Enjoy your retirement @gianluigibuffon ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZZEj4HqU2i — Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) August 2, 2023