Kwadwo Asamoah rejects offer from Serie B side Brescia

Kwadwo Asamoah has rejected an offer from Serie B side Brescia, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.
Brescia tabled an offer for the Ghanaian, who is currently without a club after terminating his contract with Inter Milan on transfer deadline day.
However, Asamoah has rejected the offer because he is not interested in playing in the Italian second-tier league.
Asamoah, 31, believes he can still compete in the top-flight and is hoping to secure a move.
Sampdoria are the only top-flight club have shown interest in Asamoah.
Ghanasoccernet.com reports that Asamoah is demanding a contract worth €1 million a season.
Asamoah has been playing in the Serie A since 2008 and has won six titles.
He won all titles with Juventus after joining them in 2012 from Udinese.
