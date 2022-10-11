0
Kwadwo Asamoah reveals biggest regret in his career

Kwadwo Asamoah Troubles.jpeg Kwadwo Asamoah won 13 trophies in Italy

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed that not winning the Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars remains a dent in his glamorous career.

Asamoah won several trophies with Italian giants Juventus but the closest he came to with the Black Stars was reaching the final of AFCON 2010.

Ghana lost to Egypt in the final in Angola. A tournament Kwadwo Asamoah glittered alongside Asamoah.

"We were so close to winning the Africa Cup of Nations many times, and we never did it," he told the BBC.

"We've been chasing this for some 30 years now; we got to the final three times, but never managed to win it.

"I know you need to accept these things, you can't win everything, but this is something I would have really loved to bring home for my country."

Asamoah played 74 times for Ghana and scored four goals for the national team. He featured at two World Cups.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
