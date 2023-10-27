Kwadwo Asamoah reveals how he got Juventus as partners of his academy

Ex-Ghanaian payer, Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed how he got Italian Serie A side Juventus to partner him in the establishment of the SMAC Academy.

Kwadwo Asamoah, who played for Juventus, initially intended to partner with some other clubs he had played for. However, everything changed after a single phone call from Juventus club officials.



He explained that he had shared the project idea with Juventus coach Maximiliano Allegri and Juventus Team Manager during a phone call, and they instantly agreed to participate.



Asamoah believes his strong relationship and respect for the club played a pivotal role in securing Juventus' support for the project.



Speaking at the opening of the Juventus Academy Ghana, Kwadwo Asamoah shared, "One day, Juventus coach Allegri and the team manager called me due to the relationship and respect I had for my club, coaches, and teammates. During our conversation, I told them about the project I was working on."



He continued, "They asked me why I hadn't informed them earlier, and I explained that my colleague was already in touch with them. Since that day, I handed everything over to my colleague, and it took us less than three weeks to bring Juventus on board. This demonstrates how a player's relationship and respect within the club can have a positive impact."



The Juventus Academy Ghana was inaugurated on Friday, October 27, 2023, and will be situated at the SMAC Sports Center in Accra.

This partnership was established through the collaboration of former Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah and Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone, the Italian Consulate to Ghana.





