Kwadwo Asamoah's positive approach unchanged at Cagliari

Ghana international midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is not changing his approach at new club Cagliari.
Asamoah, who joined the Cagliari in the January transfer window as a free agent after ending his spell with Inter Milan is hoping to give his best to the club in the bid to help them attain a better position.
The versatile midfielder has had stints with Italian giants, Juventus and Inter Milan.
During his time with the Bianconeri he amassed the Serie A title on several occasions and according to him, the approach used in helping Juventus win the league title remains unchanged at Cagliari.
“Even if with Juve and Inter I have always played for the Scudetto or for qualification in the Champions League, this does not change my approach to the new reality: in Serie A you must always be positive and always give your best "
