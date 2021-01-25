Kwadwo Asamoah set to join Cagliari – Reports

Kwadwo Asamoah is on the verge of joining Cagliari

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is close to sealing a deal with Italian Serie A side Cagliari.

Reports in the Italian media indicate that the relegation-threatened side are looking to bolster their squad with the acquisition of the Ghanaian midfielder cum defender.



Over the weekend, Cagliari extended the contract of their coach and next up on the list is securing the service of the experienced Ghanaian player, according to Sky Italia.



The Sardinians are in the relegation zone after six consecutive Serie A defeats in the Serie A.



It was expected that following their defeat to Genoa on Saturday, the team was going to fire coach Eusebio but in an interesting turn of event, he has rather been given an extension.

Kwadwo Asamoah terminated his deal with Juventus in October and has been unattached since.



There have been links with Turkish and Premier League clubs but according to reports, the 32-year-old feels settled in Italy and is unwilling to move abroad.



Sky Italia claims that a deal with Cagliari could be completed in the coming days.