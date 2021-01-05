Kwadwo Asamoah set to join Genoa in the winter transfer window

Asamoah has been linked with several clubs including Sampdoria

Ghana defender Kwadwo Asamoah is set to join Serie A strugglers Genoa in the winter transfer window.

The 32-year-old has been inactive since parting ways with Italian giants Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.



Asamoah has been linked with several clubs including Sampdoria but it looks like Genoa are more interested in signing the player in the current transfer window.



The ex-Udinese player has massive experience in the Italian topflight having played for Juventus and Inter Milan.

The Ghana international has won six scudetto's and played in the UEFA Champions League final in 2015 when Juve lost to Barcelona.



"In the future, I wouldn't mind returning to play in Ghana, but it's not the right time to do it yet. I have many more years to play in Europe before I consider such a thing," he told BBC in an interview.