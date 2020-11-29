Kwadwo Asamoah set to join Salernitana or Montreal Impact

Ghanaian international, Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah has been linked with a move to two clubs Salernitana and Montreal Impact ahead of the January transfer window.

The former Inter Milan wing-back is currently a free agent after parting ways with the club during the summer transfer window.



Asamoah played two seasons for Inter Milan before he fell down the pecking order at the club due to his recurrent injury situation and also the arrival of Ashley Young from Manchester United.



The Black Stars midfielder has stepped up his training ahead of a move to a new club in the January transfer window.

According to reports, the former Juventus midfielder is weighing the offers from the two clubs with his agent and will decide on his next move.



Kwadwo Asamoah has had stints with Serie A side such as Udinese, Juventus and Inter Milan.