Kwadwo Asamoah talks about his Black Stars' regret

Kwadwo Asamoah Black Stars 1 Former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, has said he would have loved to win the African Cup of Nations for Ghana.

Asamoah, who announced his retirement on October 5 2022, implied that failing to win the continent's most prestigious tournament, despite coming close a couple of times, hurts him.

Speaking with the BBC he said, although he admits that it's impossible to win everything, AFCON was very important.

"We were so close to winning the Africa Cup of Nations many times, and we never did it," he told the BBC.

"We've been chasing this for some 30 years now; we got to the final three times, but never managed to win it. I know you need to accept these things, you can't win everything, but this is something I would have really loved to bring home for my country."

Asamoah won several trophies with Juventus, but his best result with the Black Stars was reaching the AFCON 2010 final. 

Ghana lost the final 1-0 to Egypt at the tournament hosted by Angola.

Asamoah played 74 times for Ghana and scored four goals for the national team. He featured at two World Cups.

In his club career, he won six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies, and three Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13 with the Bianconeries.

