Kwadwo Asamoah will be decisive for Cagliari – Coach Leonardo Semplici

Mon, 1 Mar 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Cagliari manager, Leonardo Semplici, is hoping to have Kwadwo Asamoah in full condition, saying he will be decisive for the club.
Asamoah, who joined Cagliari in the January transfer window made his debut on Sunday and subsequently helped his outfit beat Crotone 2-0.
He came off the bench in the 77th-minute for Joao Pedro and make some incursions in the game.
According to the gaffer, the former Inter Milan and Juventus midfielder will be a key elements for the club's salvation and that, hoping to get him in condition as soon as possible.
“Asamoah will also be decisive, he has great experience and I hope to have him in condition as soon as possible “he said.
Source: Football Ghana
Related Articles:
- Kwadwo Asamoah makes Serie A debut for Cagliari in win over Crotone
- Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Gyasi, Naah bag brace for respective clubs
- Divine Naah bags brace to inspire Mosta FC to victory against Santa Lucia
- Kwadwo Asamoah becomes the most-capped African player in Serie A history
- Ed Dove writes: Ghana and Crystal Palace star’s rise to the top
- Read all related articles