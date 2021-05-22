Kwadwo Baah, Ohene Bampoe Brenya and Frank Owusu Ansah chair SWAG Committees

Kwadwo Baah Agyeman is the chairman of the SWAG Cup Committee

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the list of individuals to serve on various committees of the association to undertake specific duties in the year under review.

A release by the secretariat indicated the term of reference for the SWAG Awards Nomination Committee, SWAG Cup Committee and the World Sports Journalists Day Committee.



The SWAG Awards Nomination Committee which will oversee nominations for the 46th SWAG Awards will be chaired by Mr. Frank Owusu Ansah of Kessben Broadcasting with the mandate of submitting a shortlist of nominees to the Executive Council for final scrutiny of the SWAG General Assembly by October 30, 2021.



Other members of the committee are Seidu Adamu (442Ghana), Sheikh Tophic (FootballMadeinGhana), Nana Akua Amankwah (Media General), Gabriel Obu (Zylofon Media), Anthony Ekow Essilfie (SWAG Wesstern), Abdulai Majeed (SWAG Northern), Eric Eli Adzie (GBC Volta), Lesley Amakye Agyeman (Eamark FM), Latif Abdul Saddick (SWAG Ashanti).



The SWAG Cup Committee which is expected to engage various stakeholders in bringing back the annual SWAG Cup Event with quality sponsorship is chaired by Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman (former MP) and Mr. Maurice Quansah (Editor of Graphic Sports), Mr. Fred Acheampong (Kessben Broadcasting & GFA), Mr. George Lomotey (Deputy Director at GBC), Ameenu Shardow (Football Administrator),Mr. Jojo Ephson (Journalist), Mr. Sylvester Anane (Journalist), Mr. Rostrum Gameli (Referee), Mr. Samuel Addo (Journalist), Evelyn Nsiah Asare (Administrator), Mr. Joseph Oti Asirifi Mensah (Journalist) as members.

The World Sports Journalists Day Committee is to plan an execute the memorial day for Sports Journalists across the world which falls on July 2, 2021.



Members of the July 2 Committee are Mr. Ohene Brenya Bampoe of Global Media, Miss Gloria Pepprah (GTV Sports+), Cecil Nii Teiko (Alliance Media), Mr. Joe Debrah (Global Media) and El Amisty Nobo (Sports24Gh).



Release signed by the General Secretary , admonishes members of SWAG and stakeholders to corporate with the committees to live their respective mandate.