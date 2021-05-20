Kwadwo Duah could earn a place in Switzerland's Euro squad

Kwadwo Duah

Swiss forward with Ghanaian descent Kwadwo Duah could be handed a chance to represent the country of his birth at the Euros.

He has been in very good form for his Super League side St Gallen this season having scored 10 goals in 36 matches for the campaign.



Switzerland are in Group A alongside Turkey, Italy and Wales in the Euros 2020 tournament which kicks off on June 11.



The attacking midfielder has been tipped by Swiss football expert Beni Huggel to be included in coach Vladmir Petkovic's squad when the 26 man squad list is announced.

Duah was born in London to Ghanaian parents but moved to Switzerland at an early age and has played for all the various Switzerland under age national teams.



Swiss coach Vladmir Petkovic is expected to announce his 26 man squad by the end of the week with Duah tipped to be included.