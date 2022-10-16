0
Kwadwo Duah scores for FC Nurnbeg against Fortuna Dusseldorf

Kwadwo Duah 997 Imago Kwadwo Duah

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

On Saturday afternoon in the German Bundesliga 2, FC Nürnberg's attacker Kwadwo Duah scored a fantastic goal.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the 25-year-old striker scored the game's only goal to give the visitors a 1-0 victory.

Two minutes after the half, Duah scored the game's only goal to give the away team all three points and lift them out of the relegation zone.

Tempelmann took the ball in the Düsseldorf penalty area and puts it to the right for Castrop. He crosses the ball exactly to Duah, who has no problem hitting it into the goal. 

He played the first 65 minutes of the game before being replaced for the last 25 minutes by Lukas Schleimer.

The former St Gallen striker has scored four goals in twelve appearances this season for FC Nurnberg in the German Bundesliga 2.

This is the first win in the second game for Markus Weinzierl the new head coach of 1. FC Nürnberg. For Dusseldorf it was the first home defeat since January.

