Kwadwo Duah scores in Ludogorets win against Etar

German-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah

German-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah scored in Ludogorets Razgrad's 4-0 win against Etar in the Bulgarian top flight.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Etar no wins, Ludogorets Razgrad 10 wins, and one draw.



Kwadwo Duah started the game and lasted 46 minutes at the Ivaylo. Bernard Tekpetey started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes.



Following a bright start to the game, Ludogorets scored in the 3rd minute through a strike from a Swiss attacker of Ghanaian descent, Kwadwo Duah.



Later in the 32nd minute, Todor Nedelev equalised to double the lead for the visitors as well as drag the game beyond the reach of Etar.

Five minutes later, a Jakub Piotrowski strike made it 3-0 for Ludogorets before Bernard Tekpetey put the icing on the cake for his team with a final goal in the 41st minute.



Despite the pulsating contest in the second half, neither side could get on the scoresheet.



Ludogorets will take on Slavia Sofia in their next league game.