Kwadwo Obeng Jnr: Hearts of Oak dead-eye striker promises to inflict agony on Aduana Stars

Hearts of Oak striker Kwadwo Obeng Junior

Hearts of Oak striker Kwadwo Obeng Junior has vowed to inflict pain on his former side Aduana Stars when the two teams square off in midweek.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Dormaa Ahenkro to play Aduana Stars in a Week 1 outstanding fixture.



The game was scheduled to come off in November but it was called off at the last hour following reports that plethora of Hearts of Oak players have contracted Coronavirus.



Ahead of the showdown in Dormaa, Obeng Junior, who has been in deadly form for the Phobians, has thrown down the gauntlet to his former club, claiming he will put them to the sword on the day.



“My goals are still waiting for me at Dormaa Ahenkro, and I will score against them,” he told FOX FM.

He continued, “My target for this season is to help my club win this year’s league, but winning the top scorer’s award will be a plus for me.”



Obeng Jr started his career at Aduana Stars before moving on after failing to break into the first team.



He has notched 3 goals in 4 games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.