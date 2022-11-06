Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing help LAFC to first-ever MLS title

Latif Blessing in action for his club

Ghanaian duo Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Atta Blessing have won the 2022 Major League Soccer championship with Los Angeles FC.

Opoku came on as a second half substitute as the game between LAFC and Philadelphia Union ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Banc of California Stadium. The game had to be settled on penalties with LAFC triumphing after a 3-0 shootout victory.



Compatriot Blessing was an unused substitute in the final.



LAFC opened the scoring through Kellyn Acosta after 28 minutes but Philadelphia Union levelled after the break through Daniel Gazdag,



The match then produced a dramatic finish when LAFC took the lead again with seven minutes remaining after Jesus Murillo finished off a Carlos Vela assist but Jack Elliot responded two minutes later to force the game into extra time.

Jack Elliot then gave Philadelphia Union the lead in the final minute of extra time. Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale made his experience count on the biggest stage in America by equalizing just before the final whistle.



The game was then settled from the spot with LAFC emerging champions for the first time in their history.



Opoku played 37 times in the regular season, scoring eight goals before adding three appearances in the play-offs, scoring a goal.



Blessing made 20 appearances in the regular season, providing an assist but failed to feature in the play-offs.