Kwadwo Opoku scores as Los Angeles FC beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0

The goal was Kwadwo Opoku's first in the CONCACAF Champions League from three games

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku scored as his side, Los Angeles Football Club, won big against Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday morning.

The 21-year-old, who is uncapped for Ghana, scored the second goal as they emerged 3-0 winners in Canada at BC Place, giving Los Angeles a big away advantage ahead of the return fixture.



Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga scored a sensational long-range goal 11 minutes into the second half, leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper with no chance.



Bouanga then pressed relentlessly to win back a loose ball that Kwadwo Opoku latched onto, converting it coolly inside the six-yard box for his side's second goal in the 61st minute.

Bouanga's magic on the night continued as he spun beautifully past his markers to fire in nicely four minutes after Opoku's goal, wrapping up the win.



The goal was Kwadwo Opoku's first in the CONCACAF Champions League from three games.