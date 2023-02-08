0
Kwahu hene, others support Okwawu United Club 100 initiative

Club 100 Okwahu1 Daasebre believes that doing this will unite the neighbourhood around their favourite team

Wed, 8 Feb 2023

HRM Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II – Kwahuhene and the Life Patron of Okwawu United, has introduced an initiative dubbed “Okwawu United Club 100” to make the club financially strong, ready for the coming season and beyond.

The initiative targets 100 businesses and individuals with some admiration or linkage to the club or Kwahu community by contributing GHS10,000. All contributions come with benefits and full recognition of contributors in all media handles of the great club, Okwawu United.

Daasebre, in his wisdom, believes this will bring the community together to support their beloved club and help get it back to elite football.

Daasebre, to that effect, has made a financial package available to the team towards this initiative. He, therefore, called on all Asaase Aban, Obuoba and the entire Kwahuman to support the initiative.

HRM has taken the lead and donated GH¢10,000 starter to motivate others to join the Okwawu club 100 initiative.

