Kwahuhene dissolves Okwawu United Board, appoints 'Club 100' Coordinator ahead of 2023/24 DOL season

Okwahu United

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II has announced the dissolution of the board of Okwawu United with immediate effect, according to a communique released on Tuesday, July 10.

The Board after two seasons achieved their task of qualifying the Soccer Mountaineers to Division One League in the just-ended Eastern Regional Division Two League play-off in June.



The overlord of Kwahu believes a new direction would be needed to steer the affairs of the Club.



The "Club 100" initiative is one of the major methods of running football and has been the pillar of the club's success since its introduction.



In view of that, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II has appointed Nana Antwi Darkwa as the new Coordinator for the "Club 100" initiative.



The business mogul whose immense contribution towards the club and experience in entrepreneurship has been tasked to steer the affairs of the Asaase Aban Boys with the ambition of bringing the team to the Premier League.



Kwahuhene also congratulated the past board as they are now worthy ambassadors for the club and wished the team well, as preparation is ongoing for the 2023/24 Division One League

Throughout the season, Okwahu United remained unbeaten, winning 20 and drawing 3 games in 23 games.



Before the Middle League, Okwahu United had recorded 15 wins and 3 draws in the 18 matches played in Zone 5 of Division II.



The Nkawkaw-based club was one of the giants of Ghana football in the 80s and represented the country at continental levels. They made it to the second round of the CAF Cup winners cup in 1987 and were withdrawn in the first round in 2001.



