Kwaku Andoh ready to return to Ethiopia after coronavirus crisis

Ghana international Kwaku Andoh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Kwaku Andoh has confirmed that he will return to Ethiopia when football bounces back in the country despite the challenges he faced.

Kwaku Andoh was part of the Ghanaian players who sent a message to the government some weeks ago over their plight in Ethiopia following the closure of boarders as they were unable to travel back home.



The stranded Ghanaian players on Friday, July 17, 2020, arrived in the country and has, therefore, begun a 14-day mandatory quarantine at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.



In an interview, Kwaku Andoh affirmed that he will be traveling to Ethiopia to continue his career when football finally returns in the country citing financial reasons.

“Most of us still have contracts in Ethiopia. I still have a running contract with my club so I will go back. In fact the Ethiopian league is not all that attractive as compared to Ghana but you can get good money there to carter for your family”



“Ethiopian club offers good treatment to the players. We will go back because we understand the season will be back hopefully September”



Asked about why Ghanaian players travel to Ethiopia to continue their careers, he said, “Its all about money. You always get what you want as a player. You can’t compare the Ethiopian league to that off Ghana because in terms of play Ghana is ahead but on monitory issues they are on top and that is why we normally go there. When you play in Ethiopia you won’t earn less than GHC1, 500” he added.

