Kwaku Frimpong breaks silence on his ban, Ashgold's suspension by GFA

Ashanti Gold SC owner, Kwaku Frimpong

Ashanti Gold SC owner, Kwaku Frimpong, has revealed that he has summoned the Ghana Football Association to court over his club's suspension from the association.

Kwaku Frimpong clarified that the club has summoned GFA on two different cases and is currently awaiting final judgment on one.



He told Asempa FM that they are currently contesting the GFA's ruling of banning the club for their infamous match-fixing incident in 2021.



"...they said were betting and that we were playing fixed matches. It seems they did not follow the required rules, which feels like they want to cheat Champion and Ashgold. I demanded that they give us the laws they used for the ruling but they refused. We couldn't meet CAS's deadline to make a case after they failed to give us the laws, so I decided to go to court in Ghana, where we are all waiting for the final judgment," he said.



He proceeded to explain that the second case is about the GFA's decision to dismiss the club as a member of the association during voting at the 2023 congress.



"With the recent case, it's about them not being truthful. They said some people through hand balloting have voted at the congress for the motion that Ashgold should be sidelined from the GFA. They said 25 people voted that Ashold should be dismissed...but (after the voting) they said 67 people raised their hands, which is not true. We are businessmen, so we are not stupid. I imported a machine from China to calculate the voters and we got 25 and not 67 as the GFA said. It seems they want to cheat and disgrace us that is why I made a case in court.



He further lamented that he is not a coward as the FA has made other football administrators, hence, he will fight for justice in court.

"They have put fear in all the football people so no one wants to speak out. If you speak they will dissolve your team and they have done it to more than six teams. But for me Kwaku Frimpong, I'll make it a case so let's meet in court."



Ashanti Gold SC's expulsion from the Ghana Football Association was announced and confirmed at the GFA’s 29th Ordinary Congress on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Great Hall of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



FA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo raised the issue of AshantiGold SC being taken out and not playing in the Premier League and saw Black Stars team manager Mohammed Ameenu Shardow second the motion before King Faisal FC bankroller Alhaji Grusah asked the forum to vote for AshantiGold's return.



Congress voted with 64 voting against Ashanti GoldSC's return for the 2023-24 league season while 17 voted for their inclusion in next season’s league.



The suspension of AshantiGold SC means the club shall lose all membership rights and that the club cannot play in any football competition, including but not limited to the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League.



EE/KPE