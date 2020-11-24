Kwaku Osei-Bonsu named man of the match after hitting brace in Caracas heavy home win

Ghanaian striker, Kwaku Osei-Bonsu

Ghanaian young striker Kwaku Osei-Bonsu emerged man of the match in Caracas FC heavy home win over Gran Valencia Maracay on Monday.

Osei-Bonsu put in a brilliant performance as Caracas thrashed GV Maracay 6-2 in the Venezuela Primera Division.



The 20-year-old scored in the 20th and 73rd minutes for Caracas at the Estadio Olimpico.



Osei-Bonsu also set up two other goals to ensure the hosts claim all points of the fixture.

He has so far netted three goals in 10 appearances for Caracas in the Venezuelan top-tier league this season.



Caracas are one point behind leaders Deportivo Tachira on the league standings.