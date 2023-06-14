Kwaku Oteng visits Otumfuo amid Asante Kotoko board chair reports

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (seated) and Dr Kwaku Oteng

The president and founder of the Angel Group of Companies, Kwaku Oteng, paid a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Place in Kumasi on Sunday, June 10.

The visit by Kwaku Oteng comes amid reports that he is likely to be appointed board chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



According to a report filed by Deonlysir Jojo Addison on Asempa FM, the patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is likely to dissolve the current board of directors of the club and appoint new members.



The Board led by Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei is believed to be gearing up for their last meeting, during which they will firm up their reports and submit them to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

A picture posted online by Asempa FM captures Kwaku Oteng posing with Otumfuo, intensifying rumors that Kwaku Oteng is next in line for the Asante Kotoko top job.



Asante Kotoko finished the 2022–23 betPawa Premier League in fourth place with 52 points, missing out on the league title and FA Cup.



LSN/KPE