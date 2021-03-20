Kwame Afriyie Poku reportedly removed from Black Stars squad following backlash

Colchester midfielder, Kwame Afriyie Poku

Local media reports the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have removed Kwame Afriyie Poku from the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after his inclusion was heavily criticized.

Poku, who plays for English fourth-tier side Colchester, was named in Charles Akonnor's 29-man for the games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe later this month.



The 19-year-old’s selection shocked Ghanaians, who criticized the technical handlers of the Black Stars for snubbing Ghana Premier League players for a player who plays in a lower league in England.



It has been rumoured that Akonnor submitted his squad to the GFA without the youngster but the association invited Poku so to secure his international future. Poku was born in England to Ghanaian parents.

The decision has backfired, with the GFA reportedly forced to remove Poku from the squad. Instead, Poku has been drafted into the Local Black Stars squad for the friendly against Uzbekistan next week.



Opoku has scored one and assisted three goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.



The Black Stars face South Africa in Johannesburg on March 25, and host Sao Tome and Principe in Accra three days later. Akonnor's side needs a point to seal qualification to the tournament in Cameroon next year.