Kwame Baah set to remain Asante Kotoko No.1 for next season

Kwame Baah has overtaken Felix Annan as Kotoko coach

Kwame Baah is set to remain as Asante Kotoko's No.1 ahead of the start of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season which kick offs in November, according to SPORTSWorldGhana.com.

During the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season, Annan lost his position as the first-choice goalkeeper of the Porcupine Warriors after missing a game to get married.



In his absence, Kwame Baah impressed with his chance in-between the sticks and was subsequently the preferred goalkeeper by coach Maxwell Konadu.



Since then, Felix Annan did not get the opportunity to man the post in the Ghana Premier League with many citing that Kwame Baah’s clean sheet record makes him superior to the Black Stars reserve goalkeeper.

"When you go to Liverpool Alisson was injured. Adrian started the season and Liverpool won all the games he played. He kept clean sheets but when Alisson came back he went to play ahead of Adrian. But here in this country people see things differently. Maybe some people believe in “juju” or something and that if this keeper keeps clean sheets he should play," Felix Annan said as quoted by SPORTSWorldGhana.com.



The report further stated that coach Maxwell Konadu will not change his starting goalkeeper for the 2020/21 season, however, there will be serious competition for the starting a berth between Baah and Annan.