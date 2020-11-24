Kwame Baah wishes ‘brother’ Felix Annan well

Annan (R) lost his place to Baah in the course of the 2019-20 season

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah has sent well wishes to injured teammate Felix Annan.

Annan suffered an injury during last Sunday’s league clash against Berekum Chelsea. He was eventually replaced in the 90th minute with Kwame Baah as the game ended 1-1.



Baah took to Twitter to share in the pain of his teammate and conveyed good wishes to him.



He posted; Get well soon brother You know I got your back Come back stronger than before @van_felix12. I gotch ya bro.





Get well soon brother You know I got your back Come back stronger than before @van_felix12 I gotch ya bro ???????? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/HSJVGdBdbq — Kwame Baah (@KWAMBAAH12) November 24, 2020

Baah’s well wishes will do well to quell the reported ‘friction’ between the two since last season. Annan lost his place to Baah in the course of the 2019-20 season which triggered some ‘rivalry’ between the two.



Media reports speculated a fractured relationship between the two with Annan never shying away from letting his frustrations out since the development.



This season, however, the matter has quietened with Annan starting the first two games of the season for Kotoko.



It remains to be seen what becomes of the goalkeeping situation now and when Felix Annan returns from injury.